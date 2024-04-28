Tabung Haji bore more than RM350m in assistance cost

SEREMBAN: Tabung Haji (TH) bore over RM350 million in direct and indirect financial assistance costs for this year’s Hajj operations, its Hajj Management general manager, Mohamed Heikal Mohamed Yusuff revealed today.

He stated that these costs involved flights, accommodation, meals, transportation, various payments to third parties in the holy land, as well as the organisation of courses, medications, health services, and domestic Hajj logistics at eight departure stations.

“As in previous years, TH continues to provide targeted Hajj Financial Assistance to the B40 and M40 groups to alleviate their financial burden.

“Despite increasing costs each year, TH’s services remain comprehensive and of high standard to ensure the welfare, comfort, and safety of Malaysian Hajj pilgrims,“ he said.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the first state-level Hajj Course in Negeri Sembilan attended by 1,130 prospective Hajj pilgrims, officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, here today.

Mohamed Heikal stated that the course serves as a final review before the pilgrims depart for the holy land, preparing them to face any eventuality, including discomfort and scarcity during the peak of the Hajj season.

He advised the pilgrims to always be grateful and perform the Hajj rituals properly as it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and to refrain from marring the experience in any way.

He also hoped that they would prepare themselves mentally, physically, with a clear understanding of the Hajj rituals they are about to undertake.

“It’s also important not to criticise any shortcomings in the management in the Holy Land, as it serves no purpose. Additionally, they should support each other there, considering there are individuals of varying ages and physical abilities within the group,“ he emphasised.