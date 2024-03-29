Taiping Council first PBT to use food waste composting machine in Perak

TAIPING: The Taiping Municipal Council (MPT) is the first local authority (PBT) in Perak to use the CW300 composting machine to decompose all types of food waste into organic fertiliser.

Perak Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Teh Kok Lim said the machine, costing RM317,000 and having a capacity of 300 kilogrammes (kg), is capable of producing 60 kg of compost within 24 hours. The machine will be placed at the Taiping Municipal Plaza.

“The amount of waste generated from business activities at the Taiping Municipal Plaza is 14 tonnes per day. From this amount, it is estimated that 12.5 tonnes of waste is food and organic waste,“ he said when met after inaugurating the MPT Food Waste Composting Centre here today.

“Therefore through the provision of this machine, it will to a small extent contribute to reducing the amount of food and organic waste which will be disposed of at landfills.”

Also present at the event were Pokok Assam assemblyman Ong Seng Guan, MPT chairman Khairul Amir Mohamad Zubir and 200 guests.

Teh said the composting machine is capable of decomposing all types of food waste in an aerobic environment using controlled parameters such as temperature, agitation and airflow,

“For each composting process, users can throw all types of food waste including fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy, meat, fish bones, eggshells and shells, he said.

Meanwhile, he said his team does not rule out the possibility that the same method would also be adopted in Ipoh and Teluk Intan in the near future.

“However, we need to first see the effectiveness of this machine at the Taiping Municipal Plaza. If successful, the same machine will be used in Ipoh and Teluk Intan where we anticipate a similar problem as in Taiping,“ he added. -Bernama