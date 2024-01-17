Take action against buyers of stolen utility infrastructure components - Julaihi

KUCHING: Strict action must be taken against buyers of stolen goods or utility infrastructure components, said Sarawak Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi.

He said vandalism against utility infrastructure in Sarawak can be curbed if there are no willing buyers for stolen items such as cables and copper components.

“Vandalism activities are influenced by market dynamics and supply-demand factors. If there are buyers, the supply of stolen goods will be driven by irresponsible parties.

“We hope the authorities will implement stringent measures measures,“ he told reporters after attending a briefing on the implementation of 23 new digital economy centres (PEDi) in Sarawak.

Currently, there are 133 PEDi centres in Sarawak, with a notable portion established in rural areas.

On Oct 25 last year, Julaihi said that his ministry is adopting an early education approach in its efforts to combat vandalism of the state’s utility infrastructure. - Bernama