“Take care of yourself, take care of your health”, says Anwar to aid recipients in Labuan

LABUAN: “Take care of yourself, take care of your health”, said Prime Minister Perdana Menteri Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to Taibah Mahmud, 83, when he handed over essential items to her at a ceremony, here, today.

The single mother said she was excited to receive the aid from the country’s top leader.

“Thank you to him (Anwar) for coming here (Labuan) and meeting us,” she told Bernama when met at the ceremony to present aid to extreme poor household heads in the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Fellow recipient Supri Mat Husin, from Kampung Lajau, said he was excited to see the Prime Minister up close, adding that Anwar also told him to take care of his health.

The 59-year-old father of seven has been suffering from diabetes for two years now, which affects his vision.

“I am very grateful for this aid. This comforts me as I can’t go out to work,” he said.

A fisherman from Kampung Sungai Butun who earns only RM650 a month, Rasnan Amat, 63, expressed gratitude for the assistance because it helped to ease his family’s expenses.

“I am only a small-time fisherman. I drive a boat and sell fish to villagers or friends by request,” said the father of three.

His peer, Zaini Zanaiel, 55, from Kampung Berdaun, said the monsoon season affected his income, adding that he could not support his family and his 80-year-old mother with an income of less than RM1,000 per month.

“During monsoon season, two hours is the longest I can be at sea. I have not gone out to sea for two weeks now,” he added. -Bernama