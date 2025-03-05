KIMANIS: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is closely monitoring egg prices and supply following the reduction in subsidies that took effect on Thursday, said Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said that although the subsidy has been reduced, egg prices are still subject to price control, and the ministry will not compromise with any party that tries to raise prices arbitrarily.

“I am not merely expressing hope, but stressing and reminding all parties that they are still bound by the controlled price of eggs in the market, do not raise the price at will. Our officers are monitoring the situation together with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM),” he told a press conference after launching the RON97 products here today.

Also present was Petronas Dagangan Berhad chief operating officer Azureen Azita Abdullah.

The government had previously announced the removal of chicken egg price controls, with subsidies reduced from RM0.10 to RM0.05 per egg effective Thursday before complete termination on Aug 1.

Armizan said the decision to reduce the subsidy was made after lengthy discussions and took into account the risk of rising egg prices as well as the need to ensure continued availability of eggs in the market.

He said KPDN is also carrying out various operations to monitor the prices and supply of goods including eggs, and that the government has set up a special committee to coordinate action to ensure price stability and market availability.

He added that the public is encouraged to use the various KPDN complaint platforms to report any issues concerning the price or supply of eggs or other essential goods in the market, and that the ministry will investigate complaints within 24 hours.

“KPDN is committed to tracing each price-related complaint within 24 hours, so submit your report on the platform and we will take immediate action if any party raises egg prices,” he said.