BUKIT KAYU HITAM: The Works Ministry will work closely with all relevant stakeholders to solve the delays affecting the Maju Expressway extension project (MEX II), said Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“MEX II, as everyone is aware, is facing challenges in reaching completion. However, the good news is that all relevant parties, including the Finance Ministry, the Works Ministry, and the Public Works Department, are working together to help resolve the issue.

“... and the project funders, from whom the developer is securing financing to move the project forward, are also cooperating — it’s all currently in progress,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he inspected the progress of the road alignment project linking the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex to the Sadao Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Thailand.

Nanta said a series of meetings, to be chaired by the Works Ministry deputy secretary-general, will be held soon to determine the necessary actions to resolve issues causing the delay.

The 18-kilometre MEX II Expressway project, which will connect Putrajaya to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) upon completion, began construction in 2016 and was due to be completed in December 2019.