GUA MUSANG: Malaysia is expected to gain various benefits from the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25), particularly in strengthening cooperation with participating countries, said Deputy Defence Minister Zahari.

He said LIMA’25, to be held from May 20 to 24, serves as a major platform for the aerospace and maritime industries to engage in discussions and formalise memoranda of understanding (MoUs) that will enhance strategic partnerships across various sectors.

“There will certainly be numerous MoUs signed, particularly concerning defence assets, whether on land, at sea, or in the air.

“We will utilise this exhibition as a platform for bilateral relations, as several special conferences and meetings will be held to strengthen ties with participating nations, especially fellow ASEAN member states,“ he told reporters after attending the MADANI Village Veterans Programme at the Tengku Muhammad Fa-iz Petra Jamek Mosque here today.

He said the ministry was now in the final stages of preparation for the event and expressed hope that LIMA’25 will be executed smoothly and successfully as planned.

“Currently, we are finalising arrangements for foreign delegations and industry participation in LIMA’25 25 to ensure the exhibition runs smoothly,” he said, adding that the response from international exhibitors has been very encouraging.

He believed this year’s edition will not only showcase defence assets but also spotlight the growth of local industries through collaborations between the government, private sector, and international players.

LIMA’25 is a joint initiative between the Ministry of Defence and Global Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd (GEC), which emphasises innovation and increased competitiveness among industry players in line with current technological developments.

Themed “Today’s Progress, Future Achievements”, LIMA’25 which will be held in Langkawi, Kedah, is one of the largest exhibitions in the maritime and aerospace industry in Southeast Asia since it was first organised in 1991.