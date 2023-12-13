Tale of clock keeper who keeps iconic clock tower ticking

TELUK INTAN: Menara Condong Teluk Intan, which is the Malaysian equivalent of the Leaning Tower in Pisa, still stands proudly in the town of Teluk Intan here despite being over 128 years old.

However, not many know the person responsible for ensuring the grand clock at the tower, which chimes every 15 minutes, continues to function efficiently.

Hisham Sahak, 44, affectionately known as ‘Abi,‘ has been tasked with maintaining the clock, made by clockmaker JW Benson - Ludgatehill of London, since April 4, 2004, following the retirement of the previous caretaker.

He was initially criticised for taking the job, as it is not a paid job. The criticisms did not stop him from doing the job. Instead, it made him more determined to continue shouldering the responsibility to ensure the clock continues to chime, making the Leaning Tower of Teluk Intan clock an attraction for local and foreign tourists.

After nearly two decades of maintaining the clock, Hisham, who works as a general worker at the Teluk Intan Municipal Council (MPTI), is posed with questions for doing so.

“I simply turn a deaf ear to all the questions. For me, the job has been entrusted to me, and as such I have to do it the best possible I can.

“If this clock and tower are not carefully maintained, then no one would want to come and visit Teluk Intan,“ he said when interviewed by BERNAMA here.

A native of Teluk Intan, Hisham said it only took him a month to learn how the clock functions and operates, despite having no prior experience in horology.

“I didn’t attend any course to learn how the clock operates. I can do it because of my interest in learning how a clock functions.

“At the initial stage, I spent four hours daily identifying and learning every function of the components in this clock system,“ he added.

Hisham, who has seven children, said, he has to wind the clock manually to keep the time accurate and for it to function properly.

“The winding is done every Wednesday,” he said, adding that if the winding is not done at the scheduled time, it would cause the pendulum which is attached with a special cable to be stuck at the bottom of the tower, thereby stopping the clock movement.

“This clock chimes every 15 minutes, and as it does, the iron cable connected to the pendulum will gradually descend until it touches the floor at the bottom level of the tower.

“After a week, the iron cable with the pendulum needs to be raised again using the crank in the clock system to allow it to move as usual,“ he said, adding that the clock had undergone repair costing about RM18,000 with the spare parts directly imported from London.

Hisham said he was proud to be one of the individuals responsible for helping to preserve one of the historical relics of the country.

Although he doesn’t get paid for the task, Hisham said, it gave him the satisfaction to hear the clock chime every day, especially during important events such as on Independence Day and New Year celebrations.

“This clock is so close to my heart, and I get an adrenalin rush when it chimes as there will be eyes looking up at the tower to see the time displayed on the clock.

“When I am no longer here, I hope that the clock and tower will continue to be maintained and preserved for future generations to appreciate,“ he said.

Based on records, the tower was built by a Chinese architect Leong Choon Cheong to serve as a water storage tank for the local population during the dry season.

The clock was installed at the tower in 1895. Leong purchased the clock from the renowned 19th-century clockmaker, James Wilson Benson, in Ludgate Hill, London. using funds donated by the residents.

At that time, the chime from the clock could be heard up to five kilometres away during the night. - Bernama