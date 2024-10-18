Opposition MP welcomes incentives provided in 2025 Budget

KUALA LUMPUR: Member of Parliament for Tasek Gelugor, Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, admitted that the 2025 Budget presented by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Finance Minister, contained good incentives.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) MP said that one of the initiatives was tax relief incentives for depositors of the National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN).

“For example, I am particularly interested in the announced incentives for families with autistic children. This has long been raised by those who have autistic children and the assistance announced is good.

“At the same time, there is other good help such as tax relief incentives given for SSPN. And I think this is a good thing,” he said when met at the Parliament lobby today.

Meanwhile, another member of the opposition pack, Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin, the Member of Parliament for Putrajaya representing PN urged the government to provide detailed explanation about the economic framework of the Budget 2025’s focus for year 2025.

For example, he said the government needs to provide further clarification on the mechanism for the implementation of retargeted subsidy.

“When targetting subsidy, how is it going to impact the cost of living of the people and how the initiative can be managed more comprehensively,” he said.

The 2025 Budget announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim involved an allocation of RM421 billion which is the highest budget ever announced comprising RM335 billion for operating expenditure, RM86 billion for development expenditure, excluding contingency reserves of RM2 billion.