Budget 2025: Govt to continue assisting people in need while undertaking fiscal reforms

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2025 will continue to focus on people in need despite moving ahead with current fiscal reforms, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said.

The government is also focusing on domestic investment, things that can generate economic growth, increasing the nation’s skilled workforce, and enhancing infrastructure to contribute back to the people, he said.

“Looking at (Budget 2025), government efforts are centred on the people, such as increasing the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah aid to tackle the cost of living issue and raising the people’s income.

“Therefore, I feel Budget 2025 provides a better coverage of and attention to all phases of the economy, and the people are also prioritised,” he told reporters after the Budget 2025 tabling in Parliament today.

Budget 2025 tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today, with an allocation of RM421 billion, is the largest in the country’s history. It is strategically aligned with the MADANI Economy framework.

It focuses on attracting high-quality investments, creating job opportunities, implementing projects for the people’s well-being, and ensuring they are able to purchase essential basic necessities and services.