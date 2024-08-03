TalentCorp to conduct study on impact of digitalisation: SIM

PUTRAJAYA: Talent Corporation Malaysia Bhd (TalentCorp), the think tank of the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA), will carry out a study on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation and the green economy on the Malaysian workforce and work landscape as its first project.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said the study will be a reference material for policymakers and industries, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), in preparing the future workforce.

“The study will be conducted in two phases with the first phase expected to be completed by September this year, “ Sim said in a statement issued by TalentCorp here today.

Sim announced this at the first meeting of tTalentCorp’s Future Skills Talent Council (FSTC) for the electrical and electronics (E&E) sector held in Georgetown, Penang, last Wednesday (March 6).

He said the FSTC council members, comprising industry leaders, will play an important role as an advisory body in the study.

FSTC is an industry-driven initiative where its members will identify the skills and forms of training required by their respective sectors.

FSTC E&E members consist of industry leaders including Jabil Circuits, Flextronics Technology, Micron Memory Malaysia, Motorola Solutions, Denso Malaysia and Bosch Rexroth.

Inari Amertron Bhd chief executive officer Lau Kean Cheong has been elected as the first chairman of FSTC E&E at its inaugural meeting.

Regarding TalentCorp as KESUMA’s strategic think tank, Sim emphasised the intellectual importance and wisdom entrusted to the agency to plan strategies for policy development, advocacy and the ministry’s future planning.

He said TalentCorp will work with the departments and agencies under the ministry to address the growing challenges in the Malaysian workforce.

TalentCorp, established in 2011, is tasked with driving Malaysia’s talent strategy to nurture, attract and retain the right expert workforce to promote economic growth.-Bernama