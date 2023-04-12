Tan Sri Abdul Aziz reappointed as MAIS Chairman

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has consented to the reappointment of Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof as Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) chairman for the 2024- 2026 term.

The appointment of MAIS members for the 2024-2026 term, including the reappointment of Abdul Aziz as chairman was formalised in a ceremony held at Istana Bukit Kayangan here.

During the ceremony, Sultan Sharafuddin also presented appointment letters to four newly appointed members namely Orang Besar Bergelar Tengku Seri Andika Diraja Tengku Datuk Iskandar Shah Tengku Ismail Shah Alhaj, Prof Dr Ashraf Md Hashim from the International Centre of Education in Islamic Finance (INCEIF), Associate Prof Dr Salasiah Hanin Hamjah, a senior lecturer at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Islamic Studies Faculty, and business strategy consultant Mohamad Izam Mohamed Yusof.

The total number of MAIS members now stands at 22, and all the appointments are effective Jan 1, 2024 until Dec 31, 2026.–Bernama