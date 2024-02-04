Tan Sri facing charges in connection to govt vehicle fleet contract tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman with a Tan Sri title will be charged at the Sessions Court here tomorrow regarding a contract for the supply and management of the government’s vehicle fleet.

According to a check on the court system, the corporate figure’s case will be heard before Judge Suzana Hussin at 9 am.

According to a source contacted by Bernama, the individual will face charges under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Previously, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was reported to have frozen several private bank accounts, worth tens of millions of ringgit, belonging to a business tycoon with the title Tan Sri.

According to sources, the freezing of the bank accounts resulted from an investigation by the MACC into a businessman linked to a contract awarded to a government vehicle supply company.

The company was previously awarded a 15-year contract worth RM4.5 billion to supply and manage the government’s vehicle fleet until 2037.

Based on the invitation letter circulated by the MACC today, the agency also announced that it has obtained permission to charge a corporate figure in Criminal Sessions Court 14 tomorrow. -Bernama