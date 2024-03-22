Tanjong Karang MP seeks to refer Wan Saiful to parliamentary committee

TANJONG KARANG: Tanjong Karang Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanafi (pix) has submitted a motion to refer Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan to the Parliamentary Rights and Privileges Committee.

Zulkafperi said this was regarding Wan Saiful’s statement in Parliament yesterday, which was deemed malicious and an attempt to mislead the House by claiming that he played a role as an ‘agent’ in persuading Perikatan Nasional MPs to support the government.

“The statement appears to be solely to discredit me or drag me into his personal agenda to tarnish my image as the Tanjong Karang MP who also supports the MADANI Government.

“I have submitted a motion to the Speaker’s office this morning to allow me to address these allegations in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday,” he told a press conference at his office today.

Zulkafperi clarified that he could not provide an explanation when the accusations were made because he had to return to his constituency to welcome the visit of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, to Tanjong Karang.

“Since I was not present in the Dewan Rakyat when the statement was made, I will bring forth this motion to refute these allegations,” he said.

During yesterday’s Dewan Rakyat sitting, Wan Saiful alleged that Zulkafperi and Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, along with three others known as Hasnan, Datuk Azman and Datuk Rahim, had made attempts to influence his actions into supporting the government. -Bernama