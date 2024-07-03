Tawau fire: 286 people evacuated

TAWAU: A total of 286 people from 81 families have been evacuated to a relief centre (PPS) at the Multipurpose Hall of the Tawau Sports Complex here as of 8 am today following a fire in Kampung Tanjung Batu Laut Logpond yesterday.

The Secretariat of the Sabah Disaster Management Committee (JBPN), in a statement today, said another PPS has been opened at Dewan OT Mohd Jantan Tanjung Batu Darat here to cater for the fire victims.

“These two PPS were opened at 8 pm yesterday in anticipation of an increase in the number of victims to be evacuated,” it said.

Yesterday the media reported that about 45 houses were destroyed in a fire in Kampung Tanjung Batu Laut Logpond at about 2.30 pm yesterday.-Bernama