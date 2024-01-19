Teachers invited to join programme aimed at fostering STEM education - Fadhlina

PUTRAJAYA: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) teachers are invited to participate in a programme aimed at fostering STEM education, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Fadhlina said the ministry has set aside RM100,000 to implement this initiative in 10 selected schools through pilot projects.

“I’m giving STEM teachers two weeks to come up with suitable activities or programmes to promote STEM education.

“Please inform our teachers to ensure their participation in this programme, which will be spearheaded by local educators, contributing positively to the advancement of STEM education in the country,“ she said in her New Year Address at the Ministry of Education (MOE) here today.

She said letters of invitation to participate in the programme will be sent out soon and teachers interested in joining can submit their applications to the ministry.

“The Ministry will choose schools capable of contributing ideas to foster a STEM cultural environment within their respective institutions,“ she added.

In another development, she announced that the MOE will launch an Educational Roadshow commencing in the central zone on Feb 27, followed by other zones until its conclusion in July 2024.

Last October, Fadhlina said the MOE would organise a nationwide education roadshow starting in 2024 to gather insights regarding the development plan for the upcoming 2027 school curriculum. - Bernama