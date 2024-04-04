Temple keeper charged with raping acountant

KANGAR: A caretaker of a temple pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a rape charge.

Ong Poh Sun, 57, made the plea after the charge was read out to him in Mandarin by a court interpreter before Judge Musyiri Peet.

He was charged with raping a 27-year-old female accountant inside the Seng Ong Temple, Kampung Guar Paya in Arau at about 3 pm last March 29.

The charge, framed under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and can also be whipped upon conviction.

The court allowed him bail of RM6,000 with one surety and also ordered him to report himself at a police station once a month and not to approach or disturb the victim and prosecution witnesses.

The court set May 6 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Alia Suzila Chek Pi while the accused was represented by lawyer Nurul Hanani Che Nor, from the National Legal Aid Foundation.