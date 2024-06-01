Temporary car park to help ease congestion at HSA

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has taken the initiative to provide a temporary car park at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here to address congestion issues within the hospital premises.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the temporary car park, capable of accommodating up to 173 vehicles, is situated about 200 metres from the hospital.

“This six-acre (2.43 hectares) parking zone is slated for completion by the end of this month, so after this, the public no longer needs to resort to roadside parking when the hospital parking is full.

“If there is a positive response, we might consider developing a second-phase temporary car park capable of accommodating 200 vehicles,” he told a press conference after officiating at the HSA Parking Lot groundbreaking ceremony today.

Presently, there are 920 designated parking spaces available for public and staff use at the HSA area, with an additional 320 non-gazetted spots.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said the Johor Bersih initiative implemented by the state government since 2022 has helped increase public awareness of the importance of maintaining cleanliness.

He said all 16 local authorities in Johor have been actively involved in cleaning efforts and successfully collected 156,898 kilogrammes of solid waste last year.

“Johor Bersih is an ongoing agenda and I see an improvement in public awareness. The state government also encourages the public to report instances of littering or any related concerns,” he said. - Bernama