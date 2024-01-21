Temporary closure of Jalan Boh Habu C156 due to landslide - JKR

KUANTAN: The Cameron Highlands Public Works Department (JKR) has issued a notice regarding the temporary closure of C156 Jalan Boh, Section 0.70. connecting Habu to Boh Tea Estate in both directions, following a landslide.

According to a post on Cameron Highlands JKR Facebook, the closure is planned until Feb 2 but this may be subject to change based on ongoing repair works.

“The road closure is essential to guarantee the safety and convenience of users,“ read the statement.

Road users are advised to follow the road signs at the location and adhere to instructions issued from time to time to prevent any untoward incidents. - Bernama