Finding real fix for Malaysia’s vape crisis

SINGAPORE, despite having some of the world’s toughest drug laws and a ban on vaping since 2018, is now facing a surge in drug-laced e-vaporisers.

A recent report should give us all pause: vapes containing synthetic drugs like ketamine, MDMA, etomidate and even heroin are flooding into the country.

Just this week, an officer from Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) had to dive into a moving car to stop a suspected K-Pod dealer – a dramatic sign of how brazen and dangerous the trade has become.

In just over a year, the HSA has seized more than S$41 million (RM135 million) worth of vapes and components. In 2019, that number was less than S$100,000.

The problem has mutated: vapes are

no longer just nicotine devices – they are becoming drug delivery systems.

Singapore MP Yip Hon Weng was quoted in the article saying: “As the landscape evolves, so must our legal tools.” He even proposed giving the Central Narcotics Bureau clearer authority to act the moment drug traces are detected.

These are serious policy recommendations, especially coming from a country already known for its strong laws and swift enforcement.

If Singapore is struggling, what about us? So far, Malaysia’s response has been to encourage bans at the state level.

Johor and Kelantan moved early, with Terengganu and Perlis set to follow this August. Kedah plans a ban by 2026 while states like Selangor and Penang are still weighing similar steps.

But let us be honest – people can still cross state lines or order online. And just like Singapore, once trade goes underground, it becomes much harder to track what is inside these devices.

In Singapore’s case, a school study found that one in six confiscated vapes contained Spice, a type of synthetic cannabis.

Prof Christopher Pudney from the University of Bath even found traces of heroin and Ecstasy in vape cartridges, and used a portable device to detect drugs in just 30 seconds. That is how far things have gone – from nicotine to narcotics in sleek little packages.

Malaysia already has the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act to regulate vaping but are we using it to its full potential? Or are we creating a patchwork of inconsistent policies that fail to deal with the real issue?

No one is claiming vaping is harmless

but it is naive to think that bans alone will solve it. Singapore’s experience shows that even the toughest laws fall short when enforcement cannot keep up with evolving threats.

Instead of relying solely on bans, Malaysia should step up with smarter regulations, nationwide enforcement, drug testing of vape products and real education targeted at youths. Otherwise, we may wake up to the same nightmare or worse.

Tee Kim Hoe

Butterworth