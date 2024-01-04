PETALING JAYA: Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz has stepped down from his post as the Selangor Umno treasurer.

The former Finance Minister said in a Facebook post that he had aimed to contribute to the party’s resurgence in Selangor during his stint as the Selangor Umno treasurer.

He added that he would rather vacate his post so that it can be filled in by someone who can “contribute effectively.”

“My approach and principles are simple, if I did not contribute to any positive changes or improvement then I should not hold a post

“Therefore, I resign from my post as the Selangor Umno treasurer effective today,“ Tengku Zafrul said.

He was appointed to the position on April 12 last year.

Tengku Zafrul added he has seen the Umno’s president tirelessly carve the party’s path to revival at the central level.

“But no matter how great the central planning was, the implementation was at the state level and below.

“I cannot speak for other states but for Selangor, the implementation was lackluster and was not even in line with the central theme,“ he said, adding that it also heavily depends on the attitude and approach of the Umno state leadership.

He then explained that a “powerful strategy” should be formulated with a resolution in line with the current reality.

“The Selangor state election results last year should be a clear indicator that change needs to be implemented immediately.

“Among other things, the offer to Selangor voters should be fully constructed - tested and reviewed with stakeholders,” he said.

Zafrul also underlined the importance of strengthening cooperation with other political parties and not weaken on the assumption that it is due to Umno’s relationship with other parties, also asserting that such relationships “already exists at the central level.”

He also pointed out that Selangor holds significant importance for any political party’s establishment as it has a diverse demographic with the majority of the population consisting of Malay Bumiputeras as well as having a balance of urban and rural areas, thereby “reflecting Malaysia’s broader dynamic.”

“Selangor’s economic vibrancy has always placed the state as the focal point of all activities.

“As a result, if a political party lacks strong presence in Selangor, the party can hardly be named as a national party or a party for the future,” he said in his post.

