Tense moment in Perak JMG ammonia leak, no casualties

IPOH: This morning, the Technical Services Division staff at the Perak Department of Minerals and Geosciences (JMG) experienced a tense situation due to an ammonia gas leak from one of their cylinders.

There were no casualties in the incident, however.

State Fire and Rescue Operations Division assistant director, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said a distress call was received at 10.32 am and personnel from the Ipoh and Pasir Puteh Fire and Rescue Stations were dispatched to the scene.

He said a team from the Pasir Puteh Hazardous Chemicals Special Team (HAZMAT) was also deployed to the location to resolve the leak.

“We found a small leak on the valve cover of a 133 Liter WC ammonia cylinder.

“The inspection also found a leak on the broken regulator of the cylinder. Further checks were conducted to ensure there were no other leaks,“ he said in a statement today.

HAZMAT then verified that the situation was under control and the ammonia reading showed 0 particles per million (ppm), he added. -Bernama