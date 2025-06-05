Strong healthcare system needed for future threats - KSN

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar today reiterated the need for Malaysia’s healthcare system to remain resilient and prepared for potential threats, while exploring innovative financing models through public-private partnerships.

Speaking after the 8th Malaysian Social Protection Council (MySPC) meeting for 2025, Shamsul Azri said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised the importance of prioritising the healthcare workers’ welfare alongside systemic reforms.

“The transformation of the national healthcare system and the issues and challenges of an ageing population were the key topics discussed this morning.

“The Prime Minister, who chaired today’s meeting, stressed the necessity of reviewing fiscal positions regarding healthcare allocations,“ he said in a Facebook post.

He also shared statistics showing that the proportion of Malaysians aged 65 and above has reached seven per cent of the population, categorising the nation as an ageing nation.

“The MADANI government will therefore focus on health financing, social protection systems, and retirement ecosystems,“ he added.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, was reported as saying that the government was currently reviewing the need to restructure the existing healthcare financing system to make it more sustainable, inclusive and effective in the long term, as outlined in the Health White Paper.

The Prime Minister emphasised effective governance, procurement, and multi-ministerial coordination – particularly between the Economy Ministry and Finance Ministry.

Today’s MySPC meeting, attended by six Cabinet ministers and senior civil servants, reviewed phased healthcare financing transformation plans and proposals for a National Health Fund. Discussions also covered the National Ageing Action Plan 2025-2045 presented by the Economy Ministry.