Firefighters urged to practise caution on social media

LABUAN: Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) personnel have been reminded to exercise prudence and professionalism when using social media, as digital platforms now hold considerable influence over public opinion and the reputation of institutions.

Its director-general, Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube could serve as powerful tools to promote the department’s image when used responsibly.

He stressed, however, that the management of public perception on social media must be approached with caution.

“Misuse of these platforms, particularly through emotional or misleading criticism could jeopardise the credibility of the department.

“Our personnel must remain neutral and refrain from making unfounded comments or disseminating inaccurate information that could discredit any party or provoke public sensitivity,” he said at the Fire Service Medal Award Ceremony, 2024 Excellent Service Award, 30-Year Service Certificate, and Commendable Service Certificate at a leading hotel here today.

Nor Hisham reminded fire and rescue personnel that they are bound by the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993, Official Secrets Act 1972, and the department’s social media guidelines.

“Upholding these regulations is crucial to maintaining the integrity and confidentiality of the department,” he said.

Nor Hisham also outlined several strategic areas of focus for the Labuan JBPM this year, among them is the continued commitment to the Labuan Emergency Mutual Aid (LEMA) framework, which is vital in managing risks associated with the island’s oil and gas sector.

He noted the need to review the LEMA manual, as the current version refers to the now-defunct MKN Directive No. 20, which has been replaced by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) Directive No. 1.

Nor Hisham highlighted the department’s role in promoting water safety awareness in line with the government’s CHASE (Clean, Healthy, Advanced, Safe and Eco-Friendly) City vision.

CHASE City vision particularly follows the RM39 million allocation for the Victoria Harbour Beach waterfront development.

“JBPM will be responsible for advising on and enforcing water safety standards as part of its duties under the Majlis Keselamatan Aktiviti Air (MKAA),” he said.

He further announced that the federal government has approved the construction of 72 new quarters for the staff of the Labuan JBPM, at a total cost of RM70 million, with RM300,000 allocated for 2025.

He called on local officers to ensure that the project would be carried out according to the schedule.

Nor Hisham also reiterated JBPM’s support for the ‘One Billion Readiness Initiatives’, which aims to train 4.5 million people in fire and emergency response from 2025 to 2027.

“This includes delivering 12,000 community education programmes to increase public preparedness,” he said.

Commending Labuan JBPM’s outstanding achievements in physical fitness and competency, he noted their perfect 100 per cent pass rate in the Firefighter Fitness Test and remarkable success in the Wellness Hub programme, which surpassed its target with a 162 per cent completion rate. The department also performed well in tactical and individual competency assessments,” he added.