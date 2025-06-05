KUALA LUMPUR: The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) remains committed to its role as the country’s focal point for climate change reporting to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, in line with the Paris Agreement.

Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said among the country’s milestones in this agenda are the preparation of the Fourth National Communication (NC4), the first Biennial Transparency Report (BTR1) in 2024, and the Long-Term Low Emissions Development Strategies (LT-LEDS) document.

He said findings from BTR1 served as input for strategic documents such as the Malaysia Plans, national policies, and technical inputs for the Nationally Determined Contribution Roadmap and Action Plan (NDC RAP), LT-LEDS and the upcoming National Climate Change Bill.

“The industry, academia and other stakeholders also refer to BTR1 for ESG requirements and corporate reporting.

“Hence, BTR1 is not just a national-level technical report, but a knowledge instrument and policy action tool with long-term implications for national development,” he said at the BTR1 Malaysia Announcement and Appreciation Ceremony here today.

Meanwhile, NRES, in a statement, said the NDC RAP and LT-LEDS were presented to the Cabinet and approved on March 21.

It said both documents support Malaysia’s joint efforts in addressing climate change at the domestic and international levels, particularly in achieving the country’s NDC target by 2030 and its net-zero aspiration by 2050.