Teo: MyGCC handles 12.8m calls since inception in 2012

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Government Call Centre (MyGCC) recorded 12.8 million transactions or service calls since it began operating from Nov 12, 2012 until Dec 31, 2023.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said that last year alone, MyGCC recorded 970,595 transactions, equivalent to 2,659 transactions per day.

“On average, MyGCC still receives more than 2,600 calls or transactions every day.

“So, we will continue to study how to further improve its effectiveness. We will work closely with other agencies,” she said when winding up the debate on the Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2024 for the Communications Ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

MyGCC was formerly under the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) before being placed under the Communications Ministry.

Meanwhile, Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Ugak Kumbong, when winding up the debate on the same bill for the Digital Ministry, said that phishing incidents related to payment systems showed a downward trend from 2019 to last year.

According to the latest statistics, 7,255 phishing incidents were reported to CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) in 2019, while 6,422 cases were reported the following year.

“A total of 6,257 incidents were reported in 2021, 4,385 in 2022 and 3,168 in 2023,” he said.

Ugak also said that the Digital Ministry, through the CSM, is actively formulating strategies and taking continuous steps to address the growing number of cyberattacks besides working closely with enforcement agencies such as the police, Bank Negara Malaysia, and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to deal with this issue.