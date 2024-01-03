Teo: New Code of Ethics aims to empower journalists in news delivery

KUALA LUMPUR: The revised Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists that was launched recently is an effort to empower the role of journalists in delivering news and information, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching (pix).

In refuting claims suggesting that the code of ethics casts a negative light on journalism, Teo said that the code, established in 1989, requires renewal and enhancement to align with the current situation to ensure its continued relevance.

She said the code of ethics serves as an official document, acting as a source of authority and reference for issuing and revoking media certification cards by the Malaysian Information Department (JaPen).

“The code of ethics has existed for a significant duration and suggesting it carries a negative connotation is highly inaccurate.

“Every journalist possessing a JaPen media certification card is obligated to adhere to this code of ethics. This code serves as a reference and guideline for JaPen in addressing journalist misconduct,“ she said when met at Bernama Radio today for a recording session for International Women’s Day.

On Feb 20, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil launched the new version of the Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists, which outlines eight main journalistic ethics.

These include responsibilities to represent a diverse society, promote dialogue, prioritise transparency and integrity and strive for fairness in information delivery.

Additionally, reporting should not be influenced by personal interests, and journalists must verify the authenticity and accuracy of information while respecting the privacy and confidentiality of sources.

The code also emphasises the importance of understanding relevant laws, acts and policies, and prioritising continuous improvement of journalistic skills. -Bernama