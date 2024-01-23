Terengganu experiences fourth wave of flooding

KUALA TERENGGANU: The fourth wave of flooding has struck Terengganu, starting with Marang district following continuous rainfall since last night.

According to the Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBNT) 24 victims from seven families have been placed at three temporary relief centres in the district which began operating at 11 am today.

The relief centres are at Wakaf Tapai Civic Hall, Bukit Parit Community Hall and Sekolah Kebangsaan Padang Mengkuang.

Meanwhile, according to https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, all river stations in the state recorded normal levels except for Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap, Setiu and Sungai Tumpat in Kampung Baru, Kemasik, Kemaman which reached the warning level.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) issued a continuous heavy rain warning until tomorrow for Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman districts. -Bernama