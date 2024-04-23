Terengganu needs to expedite NIT plan to raise new revenue for state

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu State New Income Generation Plan or New Income Terengganu (NIT) must be come on stream soon to increase Terengganu’s new income by between eight to 10 per cent in line with the state’s target this year.

Zuraida Md Noor (PAS-Ladang) (pix) said the NIT Plan agreed by the Pelan Induk Terengganu Sejahtera (PITAS) Action Council meeting in January was the right step in the state’s financial recovery efforts in addition to reducing the state government’s dependence on petroleum royalty payment.

“What’s more, the demand for oil is expected to decrease by around 25 per cent by 2030 due to the world’s policy of switching to electric or hydrogen vehicles for environmental sustainability.

“This will have an impact on the state of Terengganu’s income in the long term,“ she said.

She said this while debating the ,motion of thanks for the address of the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin at the Terengganu State Legislative Assembly at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

She said that with the implementation of the planned NIT, it is hoped that it will give a significant boost to the financial recovery of the state thus enabling the government to achieve economic improvement with the full support of various agencies and the cooperation of all parties.

“Therefore, I expect the NIT Plan to be successful with at an aggressive pace from the government, to at least increase Terengganu’s new income by (between) eight to 10 per cent,“ she said.

She also suggested that the NIT Plan be presented in detail to all members of the State Legislative Assembly to facilitate delivery to the people.

Earlier, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mohtar was reported to have said that the NIT Plan outlines three main objectives which are to optimise the state’s existing resources, explore new state resources and find new income generation opportunities especially in the green technology and rare earth elements (REE) sectors.