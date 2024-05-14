Terengganu UMNO to assist eradicate hardcore poverty

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu UMNO will come to the assistance of federal and state agencies to help eradicate hardcore poverty in the state in the next two months, said its chairman Datuk Rozi Mamat.

According to him, in order to end hardcore poverty as stated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when he visited Terengganu last week, the state UMNO will track the 1,663 families in the state who are still in the hardcore poor group.

“I will apply through UPEN (Terengganu Economic Development Unit) and the federal development office to see the whole situation and how we can mobilise efforts as soon as possible through federal and state agencies.

“We have to focus and go ‘directly’ to them (hardcore poor families) and see what help is needed such as home improvement, increasing household income and so on. If we are not focused in giving aid, then implementation may not be effective,“ he said when met at his office, today.

Terengganu UMNO previously said Rozi had already implemented various initiatives to free households in the state from the shackles of poverty, including through collaboration with government agencies such as Central Terengganu Development Authority (KETENGAH), Majlis Amanah Rakyat and Felcra.

When speaking at the Terengganu MADANI 2024 Aidilfitri Celebration at the Gong Badak Sports Complex in Kuala Nerus last Thursday, Anwar said the federal government is determined to eradicate extreme poverty in Terengganu within the next two months,

As of May 2, he said, there are 1,663 families in the state still in the hardcore poor group.

According to the Prime Minister, federal government agencies have been instructed to work with the state government, to ensure that hardcore poverty in Terengganu is eradicated within the specified period.