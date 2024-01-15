TH: All 25 Haj operators will offer Rahmah Package at below RM50,000

KUALA LUMPUR: All 25 licenced Haj pilgrimage operators (PJH) have agreed to continue offering the Rahmah Package at below RM50,000 this year, Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) executive director Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman (pix) said.

He said the 25 companies have given the assurance that they would comply with the government’s request to offer this package to prospective pilgrims who opt not to perform the pilgrimage through the TH Muassasah package.

“TH has requested them to organise the Rahmah Package as they did last year. Alhamdulilah, they have all agreed. Haj organisers play a crucial role in assisting prospective pilgrims by providing packages at reasonable prices and each one of them will offer the Rahmah Package, along with other available packages.

“If we consider the full payment for Muassasah pilgrims last year, it amounted to RM30,850. Therefore, those opting through PJH only need to add a little more for the Rahmah Package,“ he told the media at the pre-launch of the 2024 Haj, Umrah and Tourism Carnival today.

Meanwhile, he advised pilgrims selected this year to only consider the packages offered by the 25 licenced Haj organisers to avoid becoming victims of fraud.

“We do not want any pilgrim to be deceived or receive services less than what has been promised,”he said, adding that TH assesses companies based on their credibility, financial standing, effective management and substantial experience before selecting them as PJH.

TH would soon announce the price or payment for the Muassasah package and issue offer letters to those selected to perform their pilgrimage this year, Syed Saleh added.

On the 2024 Haj, Umrah and Tourism Carnival, he said it would take place at Movenpick Hotel and Convention Centre in Sepang, Selangor from Jan 19 to 21.

The carnival, with 140 booths from companies related to Haj affairs, including the 25 PJH companies, aims to give prospective pilgrims a chance to choose and compare packages.

“This carnival also serves as a platform to convey to the public that only licenced companies can provide Haj management services,” he said. -Bernama