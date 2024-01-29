TH offers depositors opportunities to win Umrah packages, cash prizes this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Tabung Haji (TH) is offering Umrah packages and cash prizes for its depositors through five attractive programmes organised throughout this year.

In a statement today, TH announced that depositors had the opportunity to become lucky winners through the Al-Falah, Carum dan Simpan, Bijaknya Menabung, Terpaling Sayang and Auto Simpan@THiJARI programmes.

“For the Al-Falah, Bijaknya Menabung and Carum dan Simpan programmes, depositors only need to increase their savings in their TH accounts without making withdrawal transactions to participate. The Al-Falah programme is open to all depositors aged 18 and above with a minimum additional savings of RM100,“ according to TH.

According to the statement, winners of these programmes will be selected through four series of lucky draws and two main draws with a total prize value of RM300,000.

Meanwhile, those working in the public and private sectors who contribute a minimum of RM100 per month, also have the opportunity to participate in the Carum dan Simpan programme with prizes including Umrah packages and various grand gifts. Additionally, two series of draws will be conducted to determine the main prize winners in their respective categories.

The Bijak Menabung programme implemented by TH to raise awareness of Haj savings among parents for their children aged 17 and below, also offers various special prizes.

“The Terpaling Sayang programme will select lucky winners in each series from depositors who register for TH Khairat, while the Auto Simpan@THiJARI programme is open to all depositors who make online savings transfer transactions to their TH accounts,“ read the statement.

Meanwhile, TH also announced that they would continue the TaHa Club programme with various activities provided for school students, including the TaHa Club Competition and the TaHa Bestari Futsal Championship, offering cash prizes of RM1,000 for each respective competition.

“This is TH’s effort to engage with the younger generation through activities that provide benefits and shape excellent individuals holistically,“ it said adding that TH would remain committed to providing the best service to its depositors. -Bernama