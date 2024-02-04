Thai boy found drowned in Golok River

KOTA BHARU: An 11-year-old Thai boy was found drowned in the Golok River on the Malaysia-Thailand border last night.

A statement issued by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department in Kelantan stated that they received a distress call at 6.18 pm regarding the victim, from Kampung Ibrahim Pencen, in Rantau Panjang, missing in Sungai Golok.

He said a search and rescue (SAR) operation for the victim was mounted and it was led by Operations Commander Senior Fire Officer Azmi Jaafar, who was also assisted by the Thai police and border residents.

“The Thai scuba team arrived at the location at 6.45 pm (yesterday) and assisted by the Water Rescue Team in Pengkalan Kubor, performed a SAR dive.

“The victim was found at 10.38 pm. He was pronounced dead by a Thai medical officer and the operation commander handed him over to the Thai police,“ read the statement which was issued late yesterday.