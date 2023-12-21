Thai national arrested with 11.845 kg of yaba pills

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested a Thai man and seized 11,845 kilogrammes (kg) of yaba pills worth RM 651,475 at Jalan Kuala Krai-Tunjong, here yesterday.

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the man was arrested at about 11.45 pm by a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) from the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK).

He said the 36-year-old suspect and another person were spotted in a Perodua Myvi car parked in an open area in front of a veterinary clinic at that location.

“The suspect then got out of the front passenger seat of the car carrying a black bag. Our team immediately approached the car and set up a barrier. However, the car driver rammed the vehicle into the patrol team and sped away towards Jalan Kuala Krai-Tunjong,” he told a press conference at IPK Kelantan, here today.

Muhamad Zaki said police inspected the bag carried by the suspect and found 100,000 yaba pills weighing 11,845 kg.

He said a preliminary investigation found that the suspect is unemployed and with no record.

“A urine screening test found the suspect positive for drugs and he is on remand for seven days until Dec 27 to assist the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he added.

In another development, Muhamad Zaki said a total of 626 people were arrested for various drug-related offences during Ops Tapis carried out from Dec 12 to 20, which led to the seizure of various types of drugs worth RM760,169.

He said those arrested were between 17 and 55 years old, and they included 20 foreigners. -Bernama