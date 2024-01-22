Thaipusam: 23 roads in city centre closing from tomorrow night - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 23 roads around the capital will be closed and diverted in stages starting tomorrow night in conjunction with the Thaipusam festival.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said it was to facilitate the chariot procession on several main roads and streets in the city centre.

He said the roads involved include Jalan Tun H.S. Lee, Jalan Sultan, Jalan Tan Cheng Lock, Jalan Pudu, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Leboh Ampang, Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Dang Wangi, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Belia, Jalan Sri Amar, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Perhentian, Jalan Ipoh Lama (Batu Lima), Jalan Ipoh (Kuala Lumpur) and Jalan Salah.

“The return (journey) procession will start on Friday (Jan 26) at 3 pm through the same roads and will (thereafter) be re-opened in stages,” he said at the Jalan Tun H.S. Lee Traffic Police Station.

He advised city folks, especially road users, to avoid using the roads involved in the closures and detours.

He also asked the public who have any queries to contact the Jalan Tun H.S Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-20719999 or the Traffic Hotline at 03-20260267.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the planned Himpunan Rakyat #daulattuanku rally and handing over a memorandum at Istana Negara tomorrow, Allaudeen said the force would mobilise sufficient police officers.

“Security control needs to be given priority and so far, police have not received any notification from the organisers,” he said. - Bernama