Thaipusam: Kavadis, chants of Vel! Vel! and sea of yellow attire fill Batu Caves temple grounds

GOMBAK: There was a variety of kavadi designs, chants of ‘Vel Vel’ and Hindu devotees dressed in yellow on the grounds of the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves today, in conjunction with Thaipusam which will be celebrated tomorrow.

Thaipusam is a time for purification and vows as well as asking for blessing from Lord Murugan.

A Bernama survey saw several Hindu devotees attending the celebration holding a jar of milk or better known as ‘paal kudam’, which will be poured on the deity’s statue located at the temple’s top.

Housewife M Satiavinayagi 52, from Kajang, Selangor, was at the temple together with some of her family members. She said that she was there to pray not only to ward off any diseases on her children but for them to be successful in whatever they do.

“This year’s celebration seems more lively than previous ones probably because people were afraid to come out en masse after the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, however, I see more people as well as tourists since this morning.

“My hope as well as that of my family members is that as we climb to the temple our prayers and vows will be accepted and for all of us to be kept away from diseases,“ she said when met by Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Kavadi designer M Ananthan, 46, who inherited the business from his father said the response to kavadis this year was overwhelming after receiving dozens of orders from the Indian community around Klang.

“We received various types of orders from the public, and it is common knowledge that carrying a kavadi is considered a noble and difficult practice offered to Lord Murugan.

“Here we can hear the beat of the drums or better known as “urumee melam” which is accompanied by the chant of Vel! Vell!,“ he said.

Dr N Dashini, 31, who was there to accompany her 28-year-old sister, who was carrying a kavadi, said the kavadi bearers would only eat vegetables before carrying the kavadi.

“For those who want to carry kavadis, they need to avoid all bad deeds and some of them also have piercings on their foreheads or tongues as a sign of their strength during prayers at this temple,“ she added.

Meanwhile, crowds began to gather at the temple grounds to await the arrival of the procession from the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Dhevasthanam, Kuala Lumpur which was expected to arrive here this afternoon.

It is understood that the procession carried the statue of Murugan Valli Deivanai through several streets in the city before ending at this temple.–Bernama