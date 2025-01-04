PUTRAJAYA: The Office of the Minister of National Unity has lodged a report with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding a racist and provocative statement on social media uploaded by an individual on platform X.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Dagang said they also hoped that the individual would be investigated and appropriate action taken in accordance with Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The Ministry of National Unity is committed to ensuring that the harmony and unity of Malaysians continues to be preserved. Therefore, any form of statement or action that can undermine unity and fuel hatred is completely unacceptable.

“I would like to remind all parties to be more ethical in the use of social media and avoid any actions that could trigger racial and religious tensions,“ he said in a post on his X platform.

Aaron, meanwhile, also called for a joint rejection of any form of extremism, provocation and slander that could affect the peace of the country.

Earlier, two tweets by user X, @AmirRidhwann dated March 5 and March 26, went viral that were provocative and racist against the Indian community, but the latest check found that the posts have been deleted.