KUALA LUMPUR: A thorough inspection and safety level assessment will be made on every unit involved in the gas pipeline fire at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights Subang Jaya, Selangor starting tomorrow.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussien Omar Khan said inspections would be carried out by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) before residents are allowed to return to their respective homes.

“The inspection will identify the level of damage, which houses the occupants can be allowed to go home, which ones are not allowed, which are safe and which are not safe,“ he told reporters at the Scene Control Post (PKTK) here today.

In addition, Hussien said some residents whose homes were less affected had been given permission to return home temporarily to collect essential items such as documents and medicines from 6.30pm today.

“We allowed two representatives from each house to go home and take their important belongings. But for now, none of the residents (involved in the fire) are allowed to stay at home,“ he said.

In addition, Hussein said although no reports of property theft had been received so far, the police assured that they would closely monitor the affected areas with personnel stationed on every road in the residential area.

“The fire brigade will also be on standby in this area for the next 20 hours, for monitoring duties or facing any eventuality,“ he said.

Hussein said so far a total of 364 victims from 74 families were involved in the fire and are currently housed in two temporary evacuation centres (PPS), namely at the Putra Height Mosque and the Subang Jaya City Council Multipurpose Hall.

“I would also like to convey the message from the Ministry of Health (MOH) that those who have symptoms due to ‘hydrocarbon hazard’ such as sore throat and cough should immediately go to a health clinic for health screening.

“For those who have families or acquaintances believed to be involved in this incident but cannot be contacted, they are urged to contact the Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters control centre at 03-78627100,“ he said.

He said currently, a total of 224 personnel consisting of the police, firefighters, Civil Defence Force, MOH as well as local authorities and district offices are on duty in the affected areas.