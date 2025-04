KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank’s insurance and takaful arm, Etiqa, announced it would cover all eligible motor, personal accident, retail fire, homeowners and householders insurance customers affected by the Putra Heights explosion incident.

In a statement, Etiqa said it will waive the police report requirement to ease claims processing.

Customers may submit their claims via the Etiqa Special Hotline - Putra Heights Explosion Claims at +6011 1630 6646 (WhatsApp) or +6032692 8188.