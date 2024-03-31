Three companies cheated of over RM96,000 in phone scam

KUALA TERENGGANU: Three electrical appliance companies lost a total of RM96,136, after being deceived by a syndicate member impersonating a Kuala Nerus District Education officer.

State police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said that the cheating occurred between March 19 and 21 in the Kuala Terengganu district.

He said that initially the three victims, aged 30 to 60, were contacted by a man named Izzuddin, who pretended to be interested in buying a portable power station for office use.

However, he said that the victims declined, as their companies did not have stock as requested by the suspect.

“The suspect took advantage by suggesting the name and phone number of a supplier who provided the product to the victims. The victims then contacted the ‘supplier’ to make an order and made the payment to the account number provided,“ he said in a statement today

He added that the suspect (supplier) then contacted the victims, and informed them that the equipment had been sent to the Kuala Nerus Education office.

However, the victims became suspicious, and upon contacting the Kuala Nerus District Education office they found that there was no staff or officer named Izzuddin, and the tender related to the purchase also did not exist, he said.

Mazli reminded the public to be careful if accepting an offer, and to check with any relevant party before making a payment, apart from making a police report immediately if they are cheated by any party.

“A total of 108 fraud-related police reports were received in the week, beginning March 24. They involved a total loss of RM440,024.60,” he said.