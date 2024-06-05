Three dead, four injured in Miri four-wheel drive crash

MIRI: Three individuals died and four others were injured when the four-wheel-drive vehicle they were traveling in veered off the road and crashed near Rumah Ngindang, Km 116 Jalan Suai-Niah yesterday evening.

In a statement issued late last night, a spokesman from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations Centre revealed that they received a distress call at 6.55 pm, and the Emergency Medical Rescue Service, along with teams from the Niah Fire and Rescue Station and the Lopeng Fire and Rescue Station, were deployed to the scene.

The deceased were two men and one woman, while the injured comprised two men, one woman, and a young girl.

The deceased individuals were identified as Evelyn Shely Manyie, aged 26; Eddy Indau, also 26; and Jenging Tinsok, aged 39.

Among the injured were two men, Garry Galviston Mantau, 34, and Kulam Letan, 26, along with a woman, Scrivia J. Sylvester, 39, and a three-year-old girl named Evva Shakilla Bandai Evelyn Shely.

The accident involved a Isuzu Dmax four-wheel-drive vehicle carrying seven passengers, which had veered off onto the road shoulder.

“Two of the victims were rescued by bystanders and handed over to the Ministry of Health before the arrival of the Fire and Rescue teams,“ the spokesman added.