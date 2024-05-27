Three fingerprints found at acid attack site do not match NRD records: IGP

PETALING JAYA: The three of out eight fingerprints discovered at the scene of national footballer Faisal Halim’s acid attack has revealed no matches with National Registration Department (NRD) records.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said they have received assistance from NRD to conduct checks on the fingerprints analysed by the forensic team, as reported by Sinar Harian.

“Based on their examination, no matching records were found in the NRD system. It is possible that the fingerprints were not thumbprints.

“However, we are actively searching for evidence for the investigation of the case,“ he was quoted as saying.

Police have released a photofit of the suspect who is believed to have splashed acid on Selangor FC footballer Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim.

On May 5, Faisal suffered fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body after being splashed with acid by an unknown individual at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya at about 5 pm.