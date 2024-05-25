Faisal Halim discharged from hospital

SELANGOR FC today confirmed that their star winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim has been discharged from a private hospital here after undergoing four surgeries following an acid attack on him earlier this month.

In a statement, the Red Giants reported that according to the specialist doctors’ observations and treatments, Mohamad Faisal, better known as Faisal Halim, has shown remarkable recovery from his serious injuries, exceeding everyone’s expectations.

The statement added that Faisal Halim is now entering the next phase of his treatment and recovery process, and requested that everyone give him the space needed to undergo his recovery properly.

“The club would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Plastic & Reconstructive Unit specialist Dr Wan Syazli Rodzaian Wan Ahmad Kamal, the entire staff of Avisena Specialist Hospital and Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara for their unwavering commitment in providing comprehensive care and significant contributions to Faisal Halim’s treatment and recovery.

“We also express our deepest gratitude to the Selangor FC family, state and national leaders, government and private bodies, the local and international football community, and all Malaysians who have prayed for his well-being and offered support to our beloved national football icon,“ the statement read.

On May 5, Faisal Halim suffered fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body after being attacked with acid by an unknown individual at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya, and had to be treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for about 10 days.

The 26-year-old player is expected to be out of action for five to six months, causing him to miss the remaining two Group D matches in the second round of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers against Kyrgyzstan and Taiwan next month.