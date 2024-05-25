Three in family died in Balik Pulau shophouse fire

BALIK PULAU: A woman and her two children died while another survived a blaze at a two-storey shophouse in Jalan Balik Pulau, here today.

South West district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said on receiving a report on the fire at a shophouse near a bank at 7.02 am, a police team rushed to the scene.

He said a woman, 58, and her son, 33, and daughter, 20, were killed.

“Based on an initial interview with a survivor, the woman’s 30-year-old son who said that he and his mother and brother managed to get out of the shop once they realised there was a fire.

“However, her mother and brother, who realised that their sister was caught in the fire, went back into the shop to save the victim, but the three of them were trapped in the premises,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today. -- MORE

Kamarul Rizal said the three were found by the fire department after the flame was successfully extinguished and all the victims were reported dead.

He said the bodies of the three victims were sent to Balik Pulau Hospital for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, Seri Balik Pulau Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief, Mohd Faris Mansor said the station received the call at 7.06 am and proceeded to the location with two fire engines with the assistance of a team from Balik Pulau station.

“Upon arrival, we found that the fire was raging and found that there were three victims trapped inside, and the extinguishing operation also involved three water tank machines to control the fire from spreading,“ he said here.

He said the fire caused thick smoke because it involved furniture such as carpets and mattresses.

“After putting out the fire, we found the bodies of two victims on the ground floor while the other one was on the top floor,“ he said.