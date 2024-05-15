Three Orang Asli killed after cement lorry plunges into ravine

KOTA BHARU: Three Orang Asli men were killed after the cement lorry they were travelling in overturned and plunged into a ravine in Lojing, Gua Musang today.

A spokesman of the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department said all the victims were in their 40s.

He said the department received an emergency call at 10.40am about the accident.

“Ten personnel from the Gua Musang station reached the scene at 12.41pm.

“All the victims were brought out by 2.22pm and confirmed dead at the scene by medical personnel,” he said when contacted.

The bodies were taken to Hospital Gua Musang.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the accident occurred at KM89.5 of Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing.

He said investigations found that the lorry driver was transporting concrete from Blue Valley, Cameron Highlands in Pahang to Lojing in Kelantan.

“When the lorry reached a winding area, the sloping road is believed to have caused the vehicle to go out of control and crash through the concrete culvert cover before tumbling down the ravine,“ he said in a statement tonight.

He said brake marks measuring 415 metres were detected on the main road at the accident site.

“The lorry driver and two passengers died on the spot. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 regarding reckless driving which resulted in deaths,” he said.

He urged anyone with information on the incident to contact Gua Musang traffic police at 09-9121222.