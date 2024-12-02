Three teens feared drowned while swimming, fishing in Sungai Sempit

IPOH: Three teenage friends are feared to have drowned in Sungai Sempit at Kampung Tanjung Batu Segari, near Pantai Remis, today.

The victims, two aged 16 and one 14, are believed to have drowned while fishing and swimming in the river.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations division) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they received a distress call at 3.26 pm and a team of firefighters from the Pantai Remis Fire and Rescue station was dispatched to the scene.

He said the team is conducting search and rescue efforts, including surface search.

“The river is in an oil palm plantation and about two kilometres away from the main road, which is only accessible via a four-wheel drive.

“The Government Integrated Radio Network (GIRN) coverage in the area is also poor,“ he said in a statement today. –Bernama