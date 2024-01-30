Timeline for send-off ceremony of Al-Sultan Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR: Following is the timeline of the send-off ceremony for the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, today.

8 am - Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah get ready for the send-off ceremony after the completion of His Majesty’s five-year reign.

8.15 am - The Assistant Religious Officer at Istana Negara Mohd Mustafidurrohman Mohd Syahroni makes the call to prayer (azan), accompanying Their Majesties’ departure.

8.30 am - Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah depart from Istana Negara and proceed to Parliament Square with Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, as the minister in attendance, and his wife, Raja Datin Seri Johanna Adrina Raja Arshad.

8.36 am - Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah arrive at Parliament Square for the official send-off ceremony, greeted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadhillah Yusof.

9.15 am - Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah leave Parliament Square and pass through Jalan Parlimen, where over 3,000 people line the streets to bid Their Majesties a heartfelt farewell before the royal couple proceed to the Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang.

10.20 am - Nearly 400 participants dressed in traditional costumes representing various ethnic groups take part in the ceremonial procession, steeped in Malay traditions and customs to bring back the glory of the Malay Rulers, during the send-off ceremony at the Bunga Raya Complex.

Their Majesties’ arrival was greeted by the Crown Prince of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah. The Prime Minister and his two deputies were also present.

11.16 am - The aircraft carrying Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah departs from KLIA towards the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Kuantan.

The Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, other royal family members, and state government leaders, led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, and thousands of people greet Their Majesties upon arrival.

2.30 pm - The Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong arrive at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Silver Jubilee Hall to grace a luncheon in conjunction with the completion of His Majesty’s rule as the Head of State.

Al-Sultan Abdullah took the oath of office on Jan 31, 2019, and officially completed his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong today. -Bernama