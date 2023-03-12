Timor-Leste Vice PM to visit Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will be hosting a working visit by the Vice Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Francisco Kalbuadi Lay from Sunday until Dec 6.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement Sunday said both leaders will meet on Monday to take stock of the state of bilateral relations between Malaysia and Timor-Leste, and discuss international issues of mutual concern.

“The visit is expected to further strengthen and enhance the bilateral relationship between the two countries, and demonstrate Malaysia’s support for the full membership of Timor-Leste into ASEAN,“ the statement read.

According to Wisma Putra, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to grant an audience to Kalbuadi Lay at Istana Negara on Tuesday.

Kabualdi Lay, who is also holding the portfolio of Tourism and Environment Minister will meet Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing to discuss potential collaboration in the tourism sector between the two countries.

Other programmes lined up for Kalbuadi Lay include attending the reception of the 48th Anniversary of Timor-Leste’s Proclamation of Independence Day which will be organised by the Timor-Leste Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and participating in business networking with the Malaysian business community and Chamber of Commerce.

In 2022, the total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Timor-Leste was RM384.48 million (US$90.2 million), an increase of 93.3 per cent compared to 2021, valued at RM194.09 million (US$46.6 million).–Bernama