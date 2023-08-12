Tin mining activities at 13 locations in Perak under control

IPOH: Tin mining activities that are still operating in 13 locations in Perak are being regulated and do not negatively impact the environment, the State Assembly was told today.

State Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Teh Kok Lim, in referring to the records of the Department of Minerals and Geosciences (JMG), said all the affected tin mines had been issued the approval letter to carry out mining operation (SKSPM).

“The districts of Mualim, Larut Matang and Kuala Kangsar have one tin ore mine each, while the districts of Kampar and Perak Tengah each have two mines. Kinta and Hulu Perak districts each have three mines,“ he said during a question and answer during the State Assembly sitting.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Ong Seng Guan (PH-Pokok Assam) on the number of tin mines still operating in the state and their locations.

On whether the state government had received complaints about the mining activities affecting the environment, Teh (PH-Aulong) said that JMG had so far only recorded two complaints, one in Kinta and the other in Hulu Perak.

The small number of complaints showed that tin mining activities in the state are well-regulated, he added.

He said checks were constantly conducted by MG to monitor the water quality of Sungai Rui, Sungai Kuak, Sungai Endah, Sungai Kijang and Sungai Kepayang as well as active tin mine effluent in Hulu Perak through water sampling and laboratory analysis.

According to him, JMG will issue a stop work order and instruct miners to carry out mitigation works if there is a complaint of the mining activities affecting the environment or the quality of the river water.

Meanwhile, in response to a question from Mohamad Amin Roslan (PN-Pengkalan Hulu) regarding the standard operating procedures or mechanisms implemented to curb the impact of mining activities on the surrounding ecosystem, Teh said mining operations are regulated by JMG based on the allocation of powers under the Mineral Development Act 1994.

In addition to issuing the SKSPM, which is evaluated by the Technical Evaluation Committee of the Mining Operation Scheme, Teh said, JMG also carried out periodic inspections to ensure that the mining operation was conducted in an orderly manner and complied with the Mining Operation Scheme under the Mineral Development Regulations (Mining Operation Scheme, Plan and Record Book). 2007.

Teh said JMG also implemented development projects to monitor mining activities in the state such as the Sustainable Development Indicators (SDI) to set the level of sustainability of the mining and quarrying industry.

The Mines and Quarries Integrated Monitoring System Development (MiQIMS), a project under the 12th Malaysian Plan 2021-2023, was also implemented, he said, adding that the objective of the project was for pollution monitoring from mines and quarries.

He said two effluent quality monitoring stations had been developed by JMG in 2022 and 2023 in the active tin mining area in Pengkalan Hulu to monitor the quality of effluent from the tin mining area to ensure compliance under the Mineral Development (Effluent) Regulations 2016.–Bernama