TNB aims to replace 30 % vehicles with EV by 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: Utility giant Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) is committed to a rapid and responsible energy transition, electrifying 30 per cent of its operational fleet by 2030, totalling more than 1,000 vehicles.

President and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Baharin Din said the strategic move is in alignment with Malaysia’s ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

“In a significant step towards realising this commitment, TNB is accelerating its transition to electric vehicles (EVs) with the deployment of 98 new units, comprising 78 electric pickup trucks and 20 electric vans.

“This brings the total number of EVs in the TNB fleet to 127,” he said in a statement today.

Baharin said this substantial commitment significantly contributes to the government’s target of having 20 per cent EVs in total industry volume sales by 2030, in line with the National Automotive Policy 2020.

He said the shift to EVs by TNB is projected to result in a yearly reduction of 2,200 to 4,833 tonnes of carbon dioxide, equivalent to approximately 88,000 to 193,320 trees as an offset by 2030.

“The economic benefits of TNB’s EV adoption initiative are substantial, with anticipated cost savings ranging from 35 per cent to 86 per cent on repair and maintenance, and 25 per cent to 70 per cent lower energy costs compared to conventional fossil fuel vehicles.

“TNB also anticipates an annual offset of approximately six per cent to 12 per cent in fossil fuel expenditure,” he said.

Baharin also noted that TNB is not only dedicated to accelerating EV adoption by 2030 but also focuses on reskilling for the EV industry, building charging infrastructure, sponsoring EV-related studies, and fostering coalitions among EV sector players.

“TNB’s EV training hub, established by TNB Ilsas, offers reskilling for the EV industry, focusing on fundamental knowledge such as basic battery storage and EV technology,” he said, adding that the training sessions are certified by international bodies.

To bolster the growing EV ecosystem in Malaysia, Bahrain said TNB planned to expand its EV charging infrastructure with more than 500 charging points in 2025 across the country in support of the National Energy Transition Roadmap. - Bernama